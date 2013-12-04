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Buzo Jesús
buzojesus
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dew drops on green leaf
Dew on a Plant
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 4, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
rain
plant
leaf
bubbles
water drop
botanical
macro
close up
vegetation
drop
dew
closeup
rain drop
wet
ginkgo
rain drops
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