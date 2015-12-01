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Adam Reber
thatcoolguy
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dew drops on brown leaf in selective focus photography
Water drops on autumn leaf
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS DIGITAL REBEL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
earth
fall
orange
leaves
leaf
brown
dirt
drop
rain drop
droplet
dry
waterdrop
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