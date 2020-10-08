Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Fernandez
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China
Published
on
October 9, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
my hand
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
shenzhen
guangdong province
china
human
hand
Brown Backgrounds
HD Abstract Wallpapers
HD Green Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
finger
wrist
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #162: The Histographer
9 photos · Curated by The Histographer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Sparkles
76 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
Sparkle Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
night
Collection #161: Minimalism Life
7 photos · Curated by Minimalism Life
minimalism
minimal
HD Color Wallpapers