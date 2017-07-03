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Oscar Nord
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desire path surrounded with grass
Swedish summer vibes
A map marker
Öland, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 3, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
summer
green
trees
color
colorful
sweden
building
house
road
plant
path
countryside
housing
outdoors
cottage
ground
asphalt
gravel
dirt road
tarmac
Historical images
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