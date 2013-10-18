Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A magnifying glass
Explore
Advertise
Unsplash+
Log in
Submit a photo
navigation menu
Greg Shield
gregshield
A heart
A plus sign
Download free
Chevron down
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
desert during daytime
hills
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hd grey wallpapers
hills
Desert images
hill
arid
Nature images
Hd hot wallpapers
terrain
dry
dune
Landscape images & pictures
desolate
sand
outdoor
sand dunes
dessert
grassy hills
Grass backgrounds
soil
outdoors
Creative Commons images
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20
Related collections
fruumo-afternoon
894 photos · Curated by Fruumo
fruumo-afternoon
stadt
Natur
Thank you pages
29 photos · Curated by Andrew Colwell
hill
outdoor
Cloud pictures & images
LANDSCAPE
22 photos · Curated by Sidar Özdoğan
Landscape images & pictures
outdoor
Hd grey wallpapers