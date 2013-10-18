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Greg Shield
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desert during daytime
hills
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
desert
grey
blue sky
sand
dessert
rock
california
hills
hill
clear sky
empty
dune
sand dunes
dunes
hot air
dryness
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