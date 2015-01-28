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Matthew Smith
whale
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depth photography of white petaled flower on gray rock
Flowers on a mossy rock
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
dark
green
mountains
plant
light
grass
white
grey
plants
focus
rock
sunlight
blur
bokeh
moss
outdoors
diagonal
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