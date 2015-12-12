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Nancy Vlayen
vlayen01
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depth photography of black and white bird on body of water
Heron in a Marsh
A map marker
Longueuil, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 12, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX Corporation, PENTAX *ist DL
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
bird
plant
fish
grey
lake
blur
pond
heron
great blue heron
hunt
water bird
stalk
canada
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