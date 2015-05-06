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rebecca johnston
rebecca_jane
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deer standing in middle of group
Deer herd resting at dusk
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
animal
animals
sunrise
sun
trees
wildlife
deer
sunlight
unique
flare
stag
pack
antlers
buck
deers
antler
bird
mammal
elk
Historical images
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