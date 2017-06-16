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Arne Smith
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deer on dessert during daytime
Sossusvlei, Hardap, Namibia
A map marker
Sossusvlei Lodge, Sesriem, Namibia
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Published on
June 16, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animals
desert
wildlife
sand
dessert
brown
namibia
dune
dry
shrub
capricorn
ridge
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