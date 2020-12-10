Go to George Bakos's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
New York, NY, USA
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Urban / Architecture
273 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
architecture
urban
building
Spiritual
140 photos · Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking