Go to Kenshi Kingami's profile
Available for hire
Download free
blue and white hydrangeas in bloom close up photo
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Uji, Kyoto, Japan
Published on Canon, EOS Kiss X5
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Hydrangeas in full bloom, Mimuroto Temple. June 2020.

Related collections

Curved architecture
138 photos · Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking