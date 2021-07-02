Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ankit Thakkar
@ankiitt17
Download free
Share
Info
Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad, India
Published on
July 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Converse Chuck taylor All Star Leather Low Top Black
Related tags
ahmedabad
india
alloy wheel
spoke
wheel
machine
shoe
clothing
footwear
apparel
tire
car wheel
sneaker
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #166: Adobe Spark
9 photos
· Curated by Adobe Spark
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos
in the wild
54 photos
· Curated by Chris McDonald
wild
outdoor
HD Wallpapers