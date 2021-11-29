Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nina Plobner
@photodiaryofnina
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7d
ago
Canon, EOS 2000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Christmas Images
christmas cookies
xmas
christmas baking
bakery
Food Images & Pictures
biscuit
cookie
sweets
confectionery
dessert
chocolate
bread
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Reflective
532 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
Homegrown
17 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
236 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds