Go to Wolfgang Hasselmann's profile
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
brown leaf on black metal wire
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, NEX-6
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Leaf structure
196 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
structure
Leaf Backgrounds
vein
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos · Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking