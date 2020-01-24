Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 24, 2020
SONY, NEX-6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
veins
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
Bee Pictures & Images
honey bee
insect
flare
Light Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Nature
372 photos
· Curated by Anshu A
Nature Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Leaf structure
196 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
structure
Leaf Backgrounds
vein
Free close up, macro pictures
2,027 photos
· Curated by Wolfgang Hasselmann
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
plant