Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shruti Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
fatehpur
uttar pradesh
indian
indian man
man
farmer
farm
farmland
farming
farming land
farming field
farming landscape
village
indian village
village life
village lifestyle
apparel
clothing
human
Backgrounds
Related collections
Magical
31 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
magical
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Collection #188: Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
night
universe
Space Images & Pictures
Automobiles
45 photos · Curated by Jochen Gererstorfer
automobile
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle