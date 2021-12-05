Go to Vincent Dörig's profile
@vincentdoerig
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Architecture
ETH Hönggerberg, Zürich, Switzerland
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

eth hönggerberg
zürich
switzerland
lobby
room
indoors
lighting
interior design
furniture
reception
HD Wood Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Messages
596 photos · Curated by Lune de Papier
message
sign
word
Wet
732 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
wet
outdoor
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking