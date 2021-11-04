Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zheyi Ding
@lemoneleven
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Hangzhou, 浙江省中国
Published
on
November 4, 2021
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hangzhou
浙江省中国
astronaut
vintage camera
human
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #27: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
building
Look Up
57 photos · Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
Facade
98 photos · Curated by Lauren Blackwell
facade
HD City Wallpapers
building