Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nadine Marfurt
@nadine3
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St. Gallen, St. Gallen, Switzerland
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
st. gallen
switzerland
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
blossom
sprout
Flower Images
bud
pollen
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
Spring Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
Portrait Mode
365 photos
· Curated by Mihir Sumant
portrait
plant
outdoor
Summer
88 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor