Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claudio Schwarz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
zürich
zurich
exhibition
photoschweiz
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wood Wallpapers
tabletop
furniture
plywood
flooring
handrail
banister
clothing
apparel
text
table
Backgrounds
Related collections
Monotone
54 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Beautiful Switzerland
64 photos
· Curated by Marc Wieland
switzerland
alp
outdoor
Facial Recognition
1,816 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man