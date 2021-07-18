Go to Carmen Laezza's profile
@_elleci
Download free
people walking on street near statue during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Roma, RM, Italia
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Roma caput mundi

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

roma
rm
italia
HD Grey Wallpapers
#rome
rome street
rome ruins
street
streetphotography
streetphoto
fontanaditrevi
Vintage Backgrounds
Vintage Backgrounds
streetphotograph
People Images & Pictures
human
statue
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
clothing
Public domain images

Related collections

Angles
142 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
angle
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking