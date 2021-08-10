Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucine Moone
@lcn_moone
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Thảo Điền, District 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Published
on
August 10, 2021
Canon, PowerShot SX430 IS
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
thảo điền
district 2
ho chi minh city
vietnam
table
desk
working desk
artist
artistic
artist studio
art class
artist desk
art craft
art studio
art gallery
furniture
workshop
machine
plywood
HD Wood Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Great Outdoors
29 photos
· Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Hammer It Home (Houses)
82 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
home
House Images
outdoor
marine
136 photos
· Curated by Jenna S
marine
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers