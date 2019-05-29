Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jan Kopřiva
@jxk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
White stone in womans hand, Dolní Malá Úpa - U Kostela, Czech Republic
Published
on
May 29, 2019
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
white stone in womans hand
dolní malá úpa - u kostela
czech republic
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
People Images & Pictures
human
crystal
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
Flower Images
plant
petal
blossom
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
misc
542 photos · Curated by ethel hallow
misc
human
man
Strong Women
8 photos · Curated by Karen Caig
Women Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
Witchy
19 photos · Curated by Amber Power
witchy
witch
HD Grey Wallpapers