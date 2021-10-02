Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
engin akyurt
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11d
ago
Canon EOS R5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
barbed wire close up
Related tags
close up
garden
Nature Images
protect
prison
sharp
wire
House Images
steel
cutter
Metal Backgrounds
barbed
iron
detail
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Black Wallpapers
blossom
Flower Images
Free pictures
Related collections
MY PET OWNS ME 🐶🐱🐰🐴🐸🐢
692 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Beautiful forests
34 photos
· Curated by Maria Victoria Portelles
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Collection #22: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
Tree Images & Pictures
old
hill