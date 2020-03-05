Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ben Soyka
@bsoyka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Franklin Mountains State Park, El Paso, United States
Published
on
March 6, 2020
Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Hiking trail in the mountains of Texas
Related tags
franklin mountains state park
el paso
united states
Nature Images
wilderness
outdoors
ground
road
gravel
dirt road
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
panoramic
soil
plant
vegetation
Grass Backgrounds
Desert Images
land
field
Free images
Related collections
Trip to Texas
15 photos
· Curated by Ben Soyka
tx
usa
el paso
Panoramas
12 photos
· Curated by Ben Soyka
panorama
white sand
outdoor
El Paso
19 photos
· Curated by Nati Herrera
el paso
outdoor
usa