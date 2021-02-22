Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adrienne Merritt
@am3rr1tt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 22, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
zurich
summertime
old city
bridge
vines
medieval history
outdoors
arbour
garden
plant
vegetation
Nature Images
land
yard
Tree Images & Pictures
rainforest
Jungle Backgrounds
Grass Backgrounds
porch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Escenarios
960 photos
· Curated by Maxwell Selem
escenario
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Greenhouses and Gardens
741 photos
· Curated by Jane Adams
garden
greenhouse
plant
kuna
76 photos
· Curated by Paula de la Fuente
kuna
plant
fir