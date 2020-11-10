Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Trevor Buntin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
IG: @Detroit.metro
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
portrait
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
apparel
clothing
blossom
Flower Images
female
daisies
daisy
petal
dress
face
Spring Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
aster
Grass Backgrounds
outdoors
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Business Tools & Symbols
940 photos · Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
INDOORS
129 photos · Curated by Ace
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Office
55 photos · Curated by Christine Connors
office
desk
work