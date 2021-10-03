Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
El Dorado County, CA, USA
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Google, Pixel 5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
el dorado county
ca
usa
apple hill
Fall Images & Pictures
fall vibes
sierra nevada
camino
Apple Images & Photos
autumn leaves
pumpkin patch
autum
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
shelter
outdoors
Nature Images
building
Free stock photos
Related collections
BOTANICAL
316 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
botanical
Flower Images
plant
Interiors
388 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
interior
indoor
room
Off the Grid
224 photos
· Curated by Sean MacNaughton
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Desert Images