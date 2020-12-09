Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexander Schimmeck
@alschim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San Xulián, Lugo, Spanien
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Wall of natural stone
Related tags
spanien
san xulián
lugo
wall
stone wall
plant
brauch
cream
HD Design Wallpapers
repeat
camino
esp
natural
rock
warm
beige
feature
repetitive
HD Brick Wallpapers
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Structures and textures
65 photos
· Curated by Alexander Schimmeck
structure
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
landscape
475 photos
· Curated by bethany milam
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
plant
Texture
31 photos
· Curated by Sam Medic
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
HQ Background Images