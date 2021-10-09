Go to Gamze Şentürk's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Eminönü, Rüstem Paşa, Fatih/İstanbul, Türkiye
Published on Canon, EOS 250D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

eminönü
rüstem paşa
fatih/i̇stanbul
türkiye
architecture
building
arch
arched
Brick Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
silhouette
crypt
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

Hand It Over
87 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
hand
People Images & Pictures
finger
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking