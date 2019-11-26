Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tim Foster
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Meiji Jingu Gyoen, 1-1 Yoyogikamizonocho, Shibuya City, Tokyo, Japan
Published on
November 26, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Meji Jingu Shinto Shrine, Tokyo
Related collections
Japan
304 photos
· Curated by Takeshi Morisato
japan
building
architecture
Prezi Background
240 photos
· Curated by Takeshi Morisato
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Tokyo
40 photos
· Curated by Muge Turkkan
tokyo
japan
building
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
meiji jingu gyoen
1-1 yoyogikamizonocho
shibuya city
tokyo
japan
flooring
door
floor
People Images & Pictures
porch
pedestrian
HD Green Wallpapers
Creative Commons images