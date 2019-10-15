Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Krzysztof Niewolny
@epan5
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
DMC-FZ200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Piękny grzyb wśród liści jesienią.
Related tags
plant
fungus
Brown Backgrounds
Leaf Backgrounds
mushroom
amanita
agaric
Free images
Related collections
Mushrooms
43 photos
· Curated by Arely M
mushroom
plant
fungu
Nature: Fungi, Lichen, Moss & Forest Plants
67 photos
· Curated by Illoflora Illustration
lichen
moss
HD Forest Wallpapers
shrooms
6 photos
· Curated by Amy Kutmon
shroom
mushroom
fungu