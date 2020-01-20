Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keith Chan
@keith3chan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 20, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
worship
building
architecture
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
urban
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
town
temple
shrine
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
People Images & Pictures
human
fir
abies
conifer
Public domain images
Related collections
Prayers and Peace
24 photos
· Curated by Kathy Doucette
prayer
Star Images
outdoor
Heads up
85 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
architecture
Reflection
70 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
lake
outdoor