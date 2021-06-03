Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rolf Schmidbauer
@rolf_schmidbauer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Schwäbische Alb, Germany
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Duck on the lake feeding the young
Related tags
schwäbische alb
germany
HD Water Wallpapers
lake
xt3
fujifilm
coot
forest lake
reeds
photo with fujifilm xt-3
duck
duck with young
fuji
xt-3
outdoors
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
ripple
People Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Oh Baby!
31 photos
· Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
Collection #70: Chris Guillebeau
10 photos
· Curated by Chris Guillebeau
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers
building
Around Boston
253 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building