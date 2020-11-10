Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
venwardo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
Brown Backgrounds
calf
dairy cow
Backgrounds
Related collections
Rust & Dust
126 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
rust
Car Images & Pictures
old
Soul Care
201 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
hand
Computer
39 photos · Curated by Anand Houston
HD Computer Wallpapers
work
office