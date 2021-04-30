Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sandra Alekseeva
@sand_al
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 30, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Male mallard duck spreads his wings
Related tags
Birds Images
duck
mallard duck
pond
HD Water Wallpapers
wings
male duck
water surface
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
mallard
HD Teal Wallpapers
anseriformes
Penguin Pictures & Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Milkyway
80 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
milkyway
Star Images
night
Fantasy and Magic Aesthetic
441 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Atmospheric
68 photos
· Curated by Anas Kassas
atmospheric
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers