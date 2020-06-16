Go to Marcie Kennedy's profile
@marcie_kennedy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Texas, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

I just found this little guy in one of our potted plants 😀

Related collections

Illuminated
179 photos · Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
illuminated
outdoor
Sun Images & Pictures
Signs and Type
44 photos · Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking