Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Patricia Fonseca
@patycomunicacao
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Baby Images & Photos
newborn
face
photo
photography
portrait
Backgrounds
Related collections
Kids
314 photos · Curated by Sara Biondi
HD Kids Wallpapers
child
human
Babies
144 photos · Curated by Anniken Karlsrud
Baby Images & Photos
human
newborn
2021_01_Infants
48 photos · Curated by Abigail Canary
infant
Baby Images & Photos
human