Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Samuel RC
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
vegetation
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
acanthaceae
bush
Nature Images
outdoors
land
Tree Images & Pictures
Jungle Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
covers
527 photos · Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor
Miniatures
22 photos · Curated by Anna Kurth
miniature
building
urban