group of police officials marching on road at night with people watching
group of police officials marching on road at night with people watching
Published on

Walking around Sydney Mardi Gras 2019 capturing this special event. The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras is one of Australia’s biggest tourist drawcards, with the parade and dance party attracting many international and domestic tourists. It is New South Wales’ second-largest annual event in terms of economic impact, generating an annual income of about A$30 million for the state. The event grew from gay rights parades held annually since 1978 and has been a major help in passing the same-sex marriage legislation in Australia on 9 December 2017.

