Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrey Kremkov
@spinaldog
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2019
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A gray kitten with a stone wall at the background
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Cat Images & Pictures
Kitten Images & Pictures
gray
amber
HD Yellow Wallpapers
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures
pet
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
ground
manx
wildlife
leopard
panther
jaguar
Backgrounds
Related collections
cat
239 photos · Curated by Gabriel Wallace
Cat Images & Pictures
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
refs
1,338 photos · Curated by Ally
ref
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Wildlife
4 photos · Curated by Andrey Kremkov
wildlife
pet
manx