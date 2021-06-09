Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
NIKON D3500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
sheep
mammal
Related collections
Floral Still Life
60 photos
· Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Childhood
361 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
The Floral Collection
251 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant