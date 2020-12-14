Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clay Banks
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bear Mountain, Highlands, NY, USA
Published
on
December 14, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Much needed break at the top of the mountain (IG: @clay.banks)
Related tags
bear mountain
highlands
ny
usa
Nature Images
bear mountains
break time
take a break
hike
Travel Images
woman sitting
upstate ny
explore
adventure
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
ground
outdoors
dirt road
road
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #185: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Flag Images & Pictures
united state
America Images & Photos
Earth Tones
83 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers
Collection #49: Paul Jarvis
10 photos
· Curated by p j
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
rock