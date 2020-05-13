Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
waterfowl
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
HD Grey Wallpapers
beak
goose
cormorant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Snow
29 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
HD Snow Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
Romance
697 photos
· Curated by Andrea P
romance
couple
Love Images
Lets Have an Adventure
46 photos
· Curated by Savanna Dohler
adventure
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers