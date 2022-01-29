Go to Christopher Bill's profile
@umbra_media
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

statue
bronze statue
bull
bank
copper
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
ornament
HD Grey Wallpapers
gargoyle
Free pictures

Related collections

Collection #167: Lonely Whale
8 photos · Curated by Lonely Whale
straw
drink
sea
Around Boston
257 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking