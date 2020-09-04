Go to Patrik Velich's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black and silver usb flash drive
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bratislava, Slovensko
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

IG: pgh_foto

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

bratislava
slovensko
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
Keyboard Backgrounds
computer hardware
hardware
computer keyboard
tool
Mouse Pictures & Images
wristwatch
gun
weaponry
weapon
Free images

Related collections

Space
49 photos · Curated by Timothy Salter-Hewitt
Space Images & Pictures
Star Images
Outer Space Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking