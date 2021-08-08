Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexa Soh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
E-M5MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Snowskin mooncake by @scrummy.de on IG!😋
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
purple food
mini food
HD Purple Wallpapers
mooncake
mooncakes
mini mooncake
moon cake
snowskin mooncake
chinese pastries
non-baked
snowskin
snow skin
snow skin mooncake
autumn festival
purple aesthetics
traditional food
pastries
chinese food
mid-autumn festival
Free stock photos
Related collections
Nordic Countries
60 photos
· Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor
architecture
386 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
Noir
359 photos
· Curated by Paul Samulyak
noir
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers