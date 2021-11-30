Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Colin C Murphy
@colincmurphy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Auschwitz II-Birkenau, Poland
Published
21d
ago
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY, KODAK V570 DUAL LENS DIGITAL CAMERA
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
auschwitz ii-birkenau
poland
holocaust
jewish history
concentration camp
final solution
guard tower
playground
play area
gate
Public domain images
Related collections
Light
56 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Walls
78 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
wall
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Graffiti Wallpapers
STREET STYLE
320 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
style
street
People Images & Pictures