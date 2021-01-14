Go to Aubree Herrick's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and white plant during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lake Superior, United States
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Icicles on moss in a hidden cove along the shore of Lake Superior

Related collections

Childhood
361 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
childhood
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
Life Aquatic
443 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
FLOOD
74 photos · Curated by Katie Schwendi
flood
outdoor
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking