Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jessica Burnett
@jessicaburnett
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mottisfont, Romsey, United Kingdom
Published
on
September 7, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bee in lavender
Related tags
mottisfont
romsey
united kingdom
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
bumblebee
Flower Images
lavender
apidae
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
honey bee
plant
wasp
andrena
hornet
bush
vegetation
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
One Color
201 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
one
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #36: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
sea
HD City Wallpapers
Maker
108 photos
· Curated by Luisa Carbonelli
maker
HD Art Wallpapers
craft