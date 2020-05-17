Go to Alejandro Ortiz's profile
@alejandroortiz
Download free
shadow of person on white concrete floor
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Asakusa, Taito-Ku, Japan
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Stairs and shadows.

Related collections

Animals
368 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Table View
39 photos · Curated by Alison Costa
table
cup
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking